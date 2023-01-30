Two Persons Charged in Saturday Night Street Racer Enforcement in Nashville

From Metro Police January 29, 2023

Two men, one from Lebanon, and the other from Murfreesboro face charges as part of the MNPD’s street racer enforcement on Saturday night.

Officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini, 21, of Lebanon, was issued state misdemeanor citations for aggravated reckless driving and driving without a valid license after he was seen conducting burnouts in the parking lot as others watched.

Kendrick K. Grant, 23, of Murfreesboro, was stopped for speeding as he pulled into the church parking lot. Grant was issued state misdemeanor citations for marijuana possession and driving on a revoked license.