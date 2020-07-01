Two People Seriously Injured in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash Tuesday

Murfreesboro, TN – A driver who failed to yield the right of way is believed to be the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a car that seriously injured two people at the intersection of Memorial Blvd. and E. Northfield Blvd. Tuesday night June 30.

The preliminary investigation reveals a 2007 Chevy Impala driven by a 19-year-old female, was traveling south on Memorial Blvd. and attempting to turn left onto E. Northfield Blvd. The motorcycle driver was heading north and proceeded through the intersection on a green light where it collided with the car. A 21-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and released. Three other passengers in the car refused transport.

The investigation is on-going by the Fatal Accident Crash Team or FACT.