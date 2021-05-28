By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Oakland grads Devin Dixon and Jailia Williams have earned Gates Scholarships, the school announced.

“These are large scholarships with great opportunities beyond the scholarship dollars,” said LeAnn Hayes, media specialist at Oakland.

The Gates Scholarship is a highly selective, last-dollar scholarship for outstanding, minority high school seniors from low-income households. Each year, the scholarship is awarded to 300 of these student leaders, with the intent of helping them realize their maximum potential.

Scholars will receive funding for the full cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the expected family contribution, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or the methodology used by a Scholar’s college or university.

You can learn more about the scholarships here: https://www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship