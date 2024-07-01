Two Murfreesboro Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has announced the promotion of Officer Charles Ryan Speed and Detective Steven Vajcner to Sergeant.

“Both Speed and Vajcner embody the values and mission of the Murfreesboro Police Department,” said Chief Michael Bowen. “Their promotions are a testament to their dedication and hard work in serving our department and the City of Murfreesboro.”

Speed joined the Murfreesboro Police Department in April 2017 and served as a Field Training Officer (FTO), member of the Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPS), and currently serves as a member of the Special Operations Unit (SOU).

Speed is a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of Bethel University where he earned his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice.

Speed will be assigned to the Uniformed Division as an assistant shift commander.

Vajcner began his employment at the Murfreesboro Police Department in July 2015 and served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) before being selected for a position as a detective. He currently serves as a member of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) and will be assigned to the Uniformed Division as an assistant shift commander.

Vajcner is a veteran and a current member of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Speed and Vajcner were recognized in a promotion ceremony at MPD Headquarters on Friday, June 28.

