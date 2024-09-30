Two Murfreesboro Parks to Get New Playgrounds

There will be two new playgrounds coming soon!

Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is completely replacing the General Bragg Playground and the Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park Playground. The playgrounds will be closed while being renovated, but will be opened as soon as they are properly inspected and approved!

-General Bragg Playground will be closed from September 30th to October 18th.

-Richard Siegel Neighborhood Playground will be closed from October 7th to November 1st.

Dates are subject to change based on weather, etc.

