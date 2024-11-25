Two MPD Employees Recently Promoted

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Police Chief Michael Bowen is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Zachary Ferrell to Lieutenant and Officer Joshua Sandlin to Sergeant.

“Ferrell and Sandlin’s promotions are not only a recognition of their leadership skills and dedication but also a testament to their commitment to serving our department and the residents of the City of Murfreesboro,” Bowen said.

Ferrell joined the Murfreesboro Police Department in August 2011. He is currently the FACT Commander and has over 300 hours of crash investigation training. He has also served as a sergeant in the Uniformed Division and as a Field Training Officer (FTO).

Ferrell recently completed the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety: School of Police Staff and Command. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University and is also a Siegel High School graduate.

Ferrell has been assigned to the Uniformed Division Traffic Unit.

Sandlin began his employment at the MPD in June 2018. He served as a FTO and a member of the Special Operations Unit (SOU).

Sandlin is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business Farm and Ranch Management.

Ferrell and Sandlin were recognized at a promotion ceremony at MPD Headquarters on Friday, November 15.

