Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Two MPD Detectives Promoted to Sergeant

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Police Chief Michael Bowen announces the promotion of two detectives to the rank of sergeant.

Sergeant Adam Boisseau started his career with MPD in April 2008. He previously served as a Field Training Officer (FTO) and a member of the Special Operations Unit. He was promoted to detective in February 2019. Boisseau will be assigned to the Uniformed Division.

Sergeant Brent Collins was hired in June 2012. He was promoted to detective in Aug. 2017, before being promoted to sergeant in the Uniformed Division.

“Both of these individuals have been valuable members of the Criminal Investigations Division,” said Chief Bowen. “We congratulate each of them and look forward to them serving in their new roles as part of our agency’s leadership team.”

The newly promoted sergeants were recognized during a ceremony held on Aug. 5.

