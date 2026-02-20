Two Middle School Students Charged With Making Threats

Two Rutherford County Schools students accused of making threats Thursday were arrested, Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeants said.

A Rockvale Middle School student allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school, said Detective Sgt. Thomas Burnett of the Criminal Investigations Division.

Burnett charged the student with communicating a threat concerning a school employee or student. The charge is a felony.

Detectives investigated the allegation that led to the arrest.

School Resource Officer Sgt. Matt Clagg said a student at Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School “threatened to shoot up the math class” after fellow students made fun of him.

SRO Jonathan Hickman obtained statements as part of his investigation.

He charged the student with making threats of mass violence on school property. The charge is a felony.

Both students were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the Sheriff’s Office continues to show that school safety is a top priority, taking proactive steps to protect students, staff and the community.

Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan said the system appreciates the ongoing partnership with the sheriff’s office and its swift response in these situations.

“We want parents to know that we don’t tolerate this type of inappropriate behavior because our top priority is keeping our students and employees safe,” Sullivan said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email