Two MFRD Firefighters Promoted to Captain

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Chief Mark McCluskey is pleased to announce the promotion of two dedicated firefighters to the rank of Captain. David Simms and Justin McCraven will be stepping into their new leadership roles later this month.

David Simms has been assigned to Station 2 – A shift. Simms has been with the fire department since 2000.

Justin McCraven will be serving as Captain at Station 5 – B shift. McCraven started his career with the MFRD in 2012.

“I have full confidence that Justin McCraven and David Simms will be outstanding assets to our department in their new roles as Captains,” said MFRD Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “Their leadership and experience will greatly benefit our team.”

McCraven will begin his new role on Aug. 25 and Simms will assume his new position on Aug. 27.

