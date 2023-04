Detectives need help identifying two individuals in a theft of property case.

On Oct. 12, 2022, two unknown males stole a yard tiller from behind a business on W. Burton Street.

The vehicle they were driving is an older model white 2-door Ford F-150. The license plate on the pickup was not found on file.

If you know these men, please contact Det. Darryl Sanders at 629-201-5639 or email 0884@murfreesborotn.gov.