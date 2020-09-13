Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Two men trapped inside Snail Shell Cave with rising waters were rescued moments ago by teams of Rutherford County emergency responders.

A third man inside made his way to safety and notified responders to the cave on Snail Shell Road in Rockvale early this afternoon, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Trey Nunley.

Rescuers were expecting to bring the men to safety within 30 minutes, the sergeant said.

They were trapped on a knoll with a river inside the cave, Nunley said.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services are saving the men.

They called Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department for their expertise in water rescue.