MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (January 20, 2022) – The driver of a truck that was hit head-on jumps out and pulls two men and woman from a wrecked car moments before it burst into flames Thursday morning. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

A male driver and a male passenger, in a black 2018 Infiniti G-37, was critically injured and taken to the hospital. A female passenger was treated for a broken finger.

The driver of a white 2012 Ford F350, who was hit head-on, pulled the three people out of the car right before it caught fire and spread to his pickup.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. on SE Broad Street, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Infiniti was traveling south on Broad, at a high rate of speed, and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic. It hit a gray 2017 Dodge Ram 1500. The driver of the Infiniti then collided with a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey van. The van left the road and stopped several yards away behind a nearby business.

Finally, the Infiniti struck the F350 head-on.

A tire from the Infiniti came off and struck a silver 2008 Nissan Titan truck, causing it to crash.

Because of the severe injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) responded.

The drivers of the three other automobiles were not seriously hurt.

SE Broad Street is back open after being closed to traffic for more than five hours while the FACT investigated the crash.

Charges could be pending.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.