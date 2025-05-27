Two Men Arrested for Car Break-in at Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

(May 27, 2025) Two men have been arrested for breaking into a car at a local apartment complex on Monday, May 26.

Officers were dispatched to Chelsea Place Apartments on Bradyville Pike at 1:24 a.m. for reports of suspicious activity. Residents reported hearing loud banging and seeing two men with flashlights looking into vehicles in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers stopped a car attempting to leave the scene. Damon Moody, 21, of Murfreesboro, and Fredrick Gates, 21, of Smyrna, were detained and later arrested. Both men were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft up to $1,000, simple possession/casual exchange, and vandalism up to $1,000. Gates also faced an additional charge for driving on a suspended license.

Officers discovered a 2018 Volkswagen with a smashed front passenger window.

Moody was released on an $8,500 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, while Gates remains in jail on a $9,000 bond. Both have hearings scheduled for August 4 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email