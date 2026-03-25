Two Locals Continue Journey on American Idol

Season 24 of American Idol continued on Monday, March 23rd. It was the final week at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer continued mentoring the Top 20 hopefuls. Keke returned to the judging panel along with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

The two locals, Jordan McCullough and Lucas Leon, performed last and learned whether they would advance to the top 20 with audience voting. On Monday night, no one went home, but the results will be shared on the next show on March 28th.

Lucas Leon, the Gallatin teen, performed Tim McGraw’s song “Just to See You Smile.” All of the judges were complimentary with Luke Bryan stating, “Keep delivering. Keep making us feel comfortable, but also keep adding the pressure and the intensity and pick songs that really pull you outside of your comfort zone.”

Jordan McCullough, a Murfreesboro worship leader, performed a rendition of U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” Underwood praised McCullough by saying, “We’re in this heavenly-made place, listening to your anointed voice. Praise the Lord for all of this because it was absolutely just mind-blowing. That was incredible. You are so blessed.”

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