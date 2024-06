June 28, 2024 – MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Nightshade Dr. that was reported at 8:01 Thursday evening.

There is no threat to the community.

The victim and the alleged gunman are both deceased.

The incident is under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

