Two Killed in Mt. Juliet House Fire

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating two fire related deaths in a single family home on Ashwood Drive in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on Saturday, June 6.

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The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) was dispatched to the home around 6:00 PM for a welfare check and discovered there had previously been a fire and asked Rutherford County Fire Rescue to respond. Crews found no active fire present upon their arrival.

RC Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators were requested by RCSO to respond.

Two individuals and a dog were found inside the home. They were all pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently coordinating the investigation with the following agencies providing assistance: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, La Vergne Police Crime Scene Unit, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

The investigation is on-going and no further information is available for release at this time

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