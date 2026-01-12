Two Killed In I-840 Crash In Rutherford County

Two people were killed Sunday morning after a car and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County, WSMV reports.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. near mile marker 47 and Highway 102. Troopers said an eastbound Audi R8 lost control, crossed the grassy median, and entered the westbound lanes.

At the same time, a westbound Freightliner Cascadia was traveling through the area and struck the Audi as it crossed into oncoming traffic.

Interstate 840 was temporarily closed following the crash. TDOT reported a significant spill involving oil, diesel fuel, and debris, which delayed reopening while hazmat crews completed cleanup efforts.

The driver and passenger of the Audi, identified as 48-year-old Sonephet Khamsyvoravong and 42-year-old Kevin Kipping, both from Tennessee, were pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

According to THP, no charges were filed in connection with the crash.

