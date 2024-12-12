Two Injured in Serious Crash on Fortress Blvd in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) crews responded to a major vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Franklin Road and Fortress Blvd.

Fire crews found two injured individuals upon arriva;, including one who was trapped inside their vehicle and needed to be extricated. While the extrication was underway, MFRD paramedics provided on-site medical care to both patients.

One individual was transported to a local hospital by Rutherford County EMS, while the other was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter.

The intersection was temporarily closed to allow rescue operations and to create a landing zone for the helicopter. The roadway has since reopened.

