Two Injured in Crash Involving Patrol Car on I-24

Two people suffered injuries when their vehicle crashed into a parked Rutherford County Sheriff’s SUV, pushing it into a Rutherford County Fire Rescue fire engine Monday on Interstate 24.

The emergency vehicles were parked at the scene of a crash where a semi-truck overturned about 1 a.m. between the Interstate 840 and Almaville Road exits, said Sheriff’s Cpl. Riley Dunmyer reported. The driver was not injured.

“A secondary crash occurred involving a white sedan occupied by two male subjects traveling at a high rate of speed,” Dunmyer reported. “The sedan struck the rear of Deputy Tyler Purvis’ patrol unit, which was positioned in Lane 3 blocking traffic for the initial crash scene. The impact caused Deputy Purvis’s patrol unit to be pushed forward, striking a fire engine positioned directly in front of it.”

Both the driver and passenger in the car suffered injuries and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to serious injuries.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics checked the emergency responders as a precaution but they were not injured.

More News Here

The crash totaled the patrol SUV and Rescue Engine 60 sustained significant damage.

Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley said the crash serves as an important reminder for drivers to remain alert and cautious when approaching emergency scenes.

Motorists are reminded to follow Tennessee’s Move Over Law:

• Slow down when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

• Move over to an adjacent lane if it is safe to do so.

• Be attentive to responders working along the roadway.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email