Mt. Juliet Authorities responded to a rollover crash on N. Mt. Juliet Rd near Old Pleasant Grove Rd Sunday.

Two occupants had to be extricated from the overturned vehicle after the crash.

The collision occurred when a vehicle, attempting to cross through a break in stopped traffic after being waved through by another driver, was struck by a vehicle traveling in an open lane.

Three lanes of Mt. Juliet Rd were temporarily blocked but have since reopened.

