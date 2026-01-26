Monday, January 26, 2026
Two Escape After Vehicle Swept Into Flood Waters

Two Escape After Vehicle Swept Into Flood Waters

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\'s Office

Two people escaped without injury around 1:45 p.m. Sunday after their vehicle entered rushing flood waters covering the slab on East County Farm Road.

Officials say the occupants were able to get out safely and were warmed inside a Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle until paramedics with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services arrived to evaluate them.

Authorities are reminding drivers not to attempt to cross flooded slabs or roadways when water is flowing over them. Doing so can quickly trap vehicles and create a serious risk of drowning.

