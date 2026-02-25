Two Dogs Rescued in Carport Fire In Smyrna

Fire crews in Smyrna responded Tuesday evening to a reported structure fire on Cannon Drive.

According to the Smyrna Fire Department, units were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Cannon Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and an attached carport heavily involved in flames.

An engine company initiated fire attack operations while crews simultaneously searched the residence. Two dogs were safely removed from the home. Officials said fire extension into the living space was minimal.

No residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

