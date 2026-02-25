Wednesday, February 25, 2026
No menu items!
Home News Two Dogs Rescued in Carport Fire In Smyrna

Two Dogs Rescued in Carport Fire In Smyrna

By
Source Staff
-
0
10
Smyrna, TN Fire Department

Fire crews in Smyrna responded Tuesday evening to a reported structure fire on Cannon Drive.

According to the Smyrna Fire Department, units were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Cannon Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle and an attached carport heavily involved in flames.

An engine company initiated fire attack operations while crews simultaneously searched the residence. Two dogs were safely removed from the home. Officials said fire extension into the living space was minimal.

Click for More News

No residents or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×