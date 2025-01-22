Two Dead, One Injured in Shooting at Antioch High School

UPDATE: A 17-year-old male student fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at 11:09 a.m. Two students were wounded, one fatally (a female). The other student (a male) suffered a graze wound to the arm. The 17-year-old shot himself in the head and is deceased.

Original:

January 22, 2025 – Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building.

Metro Police are on the scene. According to Metro Police, two students were shot by another student. Their current condition is unknown.

Metro Schools say the person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat and students are currently gathered in the auditorium

This is an active crime scene and investigation.

Source: Metro Schools

