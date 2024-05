Two Crashes Close I-840 between Murfreesboro and Smyrna

A semi-truck overturned during a crash about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 840 toward Lebanon near Jefferson Pike.

Drivers are being diverted off of the Jefferson Pike exit.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investing the crash while sheriff’s deputies are assisting. Tennessee Department of Transportation responded for help.

U.S. Highway 231 North (Lebanon Highway) is an alternate route.

Another crash closed New Nashville Highway before the entrance to I-840. Old Nashville Highway or Interstate 24 will be an alternate route.

Please be patient while the wreckages are cleared.

