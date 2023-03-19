Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
122

From Brentwood Police

Brentwood, Tenn. — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., Brentwood Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Jones Parkway near the intersection of Brentmeade Boulevard. The vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims are Brentwood residents and the appropriate high school has been notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north on Jones Parkway. The vehicle left the roadway near Brentmeade Boulevard where it struck a tree and caught fire. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department extinguished the fire but both occupants of the vehicle were deceased. The 19-year-old driver has been identified as Joshua Chin-Curlee of Brentwood.

The accident remains under investigation by the Brentwood Police Department Directed Enforcement Team. Please respect the privacy of the families impacted by this accident.

