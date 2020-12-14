A little bit of New York’s East Village has come to Smyrna in the form of Two Boots Pizza. Located on Sam Ridley Parkway, the sign above the front door blazes like a marquee over Broadway. Founded by two independent NYC filmmakers in 1987, they brought together the flavors of Italy and Louisiana on pies with movie and television inspired names like “The Dude,” The Newman,” “Cleopatra Jones,” and the “Larry Tate” from Bewitched. The two boots in their name refer to the shape of Italy and Louisiana.

It really tastes like the pizza found in quaint corner pizzerias in any neighborhood in the city. It is a perfect blend between crispy and chewy. They offer both regular and gluten-free crust made from tapioca and rice flour. V for Vegan pizza is also available, nothing dystopian about the flavor. It features their house-made basil and sweet red pepper pesto.

If you like white pizza and garlic, the crew can whip up a Larry Tate in a nose twitch. It’s a little bit of magic. It is their take on a margherita pizza with tomatoes, fresh spinach, and fresh mozzarella.

They have also added in a touch of the bayou with their “Bayou Beast” with a shrimp, crawfish, and andouille sausage pizza.

If you don’t like any of the 14 house specialty pizzas, you can create your own. You pick your crust and size, which are 10”, 14” and 18”. Followed by a choice of sauces followed by fresh mozzarella, provolone, and/or ricotta. For the vegan, they use Be-Hive faux cheese and meat.

Toppings are plentiful, including creole chicken, tasso, artichoke, breaded eggplant, mushrooms, jalapeno, sweet Italian sausage, buffalo chicken, and much more. Or if you don’t want a pizza, pop the ingredients into a calzone. Or get a plain cheese calzone and one of two salads—house or Caesar.

Appetizers include knots and sliders. Their Hot Knots are doused in jalapeno pesto. Dippers include blue cheese, Cajun ranch, marina sauce, and their three homemade pestos. Their sliders are filled with breaded chicken, breaded eggplant, or andouille sausage.

A truly great pizza is one that is just as great cold the next morning as it is piping hot, and the pizzas at Two Boots Pizza definitely measures up.

Two Boots Pizza

450 Sam Ridley Parkway West

Smyrna, TN

Phone: 615-462-5490

Facebook: facebook.com/twobootssmyrna

Hours: Currently Monday through Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.