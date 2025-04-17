Two Arrested on Drug Charges in La Vergne

April 17, 2025 – In the early hours of April 17, 2025, around 1:40 AM, La Vergne police officers were patrolling near a closed business on Waldron Road when they noticed a man riding a scooter behind the building. Officers stopped to check on him, and the man mentioned that others were also behind the business.

Upon investigating further, officers discovered a parked vehicle with two individuals inside who appeared to be asleep. Concerned for their welfare, officers approached the car and observed what appeared to be illegal drugs in plain view through the window. When the female passenger saw officers, she attempted to hide the suspected drugs under some clothing.

Both individuals were safely removed from the vehicle and detained. It was later determined that the male subject had multiple violent felony warrants out of Smyrna, and the female had an extensive history involving narcotics and weapons offenses.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected cocaine, syringes, glass pipes, drug packaging materials, a digital scale, and a pink powder believed to be fentanyl. All items were seized as evidence. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Source: La Vergne Police

