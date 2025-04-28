Two Arrested in Hit and Run in La Vergne

April 28, 2025 – On April 25, 2025, at approximately 10:34 PM, officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Holland Ridge Drive and Hectare Lane.

Witnesses reported that the suspects appeared heavily intoxicated, removed the vehicle’s license plate, documents, and several open containers of alcohol, and then fled the scene in another vehicle.

Thanks to the fast and detailed reporting by citizens, officers from both 2nd and 3rd shift immediately saturated the area and located the suspects. The driver was arrested and charged with DUI, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence. The passenger was charged with Public Intoxication and Tampering with Evidence.

