Two Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Overdosing Near Murfreesboro

June 17, 2025 – Two people were taken into custody after running from a traffic stop and overdosing Monday evening on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when Deputy Chris Danckwerth conducted a traffic stop. As the vehicle came to a halt, passengers Hunter Van Caffey and Desiree Petty fled on foot.

Caffey, 27, of Ferrell Hollow Road in Readyville, was caught after a short chase by Danckwerth, who is assigned to the department’s Strategies and Tactics for Opioid Prevention/Drug Violence Initiative (STOP/DVI). Murfreesboro Police later located Petty, 36, also of Ferrell Hollow Road, after a call about a suspicious person on nearby Diana Street.

As deputies investigated the traffic stop, both suspects began showing signs of a drug overdose, said Sgt. Jonathan McGee. Paramedics from Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services responded and provided treatment at the scene before transporting the pair to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Both were treated and later released.

Caffey is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains jailed on a $3,500 bond.

Petty faces charges of felony destruction of evidence and evading arrest. Her bond is set at $8,000.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on July 16.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

