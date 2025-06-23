Two Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop in La Vergne

June 23, 2025 – On Sunday morning around 6:50 AM, Officer Gad conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Challenger for going 65 mph in a 30 mph residential zone.

During the stop, Officer Gad detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed approximately 137 grams of marijuana separated into 14 baggies, 22 THC cartridges, and 5 grams of a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine divided into four separate baggies.

Neither occupant took ownership of the drugs, and both were charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule II and Schedule VI narcotics. The male driver was also charged with reckless driving.

