Two Arrested After Deadly Shooting at Smyrna Gas Station

Two men were taken into custody after a man was killed in Smyrna on Wednesday night, WKRN reports.

Police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. at the BP station located on North Lowry Street.

According to authorities, the shooting happened after a juvenile suspect attempted to rob 54-year-old Harlon Webb in what Smyrna Police are characterizing as a planned attack.

Webb died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A juvenile and an adult male, identified as Rocky Melton, have been charged.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email