Two Arrested, One at Large in La Vergne Double Homicide

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a double homicide on 03/03/2020.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd in the 900 block of Mandy Lane around 6:55 p.m. Two (2) adult male victims were shot in the roadway. Both victims’ were pronounced deceased at the scene.

La Vergne Police have identified and arrested 2 (two) suspects thorough investigation and seek assistance from the public in locating a 3rd suspect who is still at large.

The victim’s names will not be released at this time due to pending family notifications.

AT-LARGE suspect is identified as Jose Martin Coreas-Munoz, 39yr old male from La Vergne. He has two (2) active warrants for First Degree Homicide.

Carlos Coreas-Munoz, 42 year old male, and a male juvenile both from La Vergne were both arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Booking photos for both adults are attached (at-large photo is from a previous misdemeanor arrest).

If anyone knows his whereabouts or can provide any information regarding this homicide they are urged to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867

