MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 3, 2022) – Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Swiftwater Rescue team rescues two teens clinging to trees after their kayak overturned in fast-moving water on the Stones River.

The 18-years-olds, a male and female, launched their kayak at the Searcy Street Greenway Trailhead just before noon Friday. As they proceeded down the river, they hit a fast-moving rapid caused the kayak to overturn. One of the teens called 9-1-1.

Firefighters aboard Ladder 11 spotted the teens near the Bark Dog Park on the College Street side of the river.

Ladder 4 and Rescue 4 Swiftwater rescue members deployed a motor and a paddle boat and were able to reach the teens holding onto trees. They were not hurt. Both were wearing life vests.

Significant rain over the past few days in Murfreesboro caused the Stone River to rise, according to fire officials.

“It only takes a little rain to make rapid currents in this river,” said MFRD Captain Wesley Slager. “If the water is too shift, it can be dangerous for kayakers. Our Swiftwater rescue teams did an outstanding job saving the teenagers.”

Crew members from Engine 7, Battalion Chief 2, and Safety 2 also assisted.

Two other kayakers helped the teens before rescue crews arrived.

The raging water forced rescuers downriver to the Thompson Lane Trailhead where they were able to get the kayakers out of the water and to an awaiting ambulance. They were checked out by medics and are OK.

The teens lost their kayak and a few other personal items including a cell phone.