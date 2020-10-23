The LaVergne Wolverines were on the road in week 10 of the high school football season to take on the Smyrna Bulldogs. LaVergne entered play after beating McGavock last week to improve to 5-3. The Bulldogs (5-3) came into tonight’s game after a tough loss to Ravenwood.

Both teams were undefeated in region play coming into tonight. Smyrna kept their undefeated region play in tact as they beat LaVergne tonight 35-28.

LaVergne struck first with a Ray Banner touchdown run from about 8 yards out. The Wolverines led 7-0.

Smyrna would respond just three minutes later with a short touchdown run from their own Landon Miller. The Bulldogs knotted things up at 7. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Smyrna’s Arion Carter scored on a nine yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs to take the lead 14-7. LaVergne would respond with a touchdown of their own from Dre Webb on a fourteen yard run. The Wolverines would miss the PAT though making it 14-13 Smyrna.

LaVergne’s Ray Banner would score on a long seventy-five yard run later in the second quarter. The Wolverines would go for two to make up for the missed extra point and converted it to go up 21-14. That score would hold through the first half.

In the third quarter, Smyrna tied things up at 21 with a huge seventy-seven yard touchdown pass from Landon Miller to Jamir Eaton. The Bulldogs completely swung the momentum in their favor because they would score on a short one yard run by Landon Miller.

The drive was set up after Arion Carter blocked a LaVergne punt. The Bulldogs started to run away with it at that point as they scored a five yard touchdown from Benthal to go up 35-21. In total, the Bulldogs had twenty-one unanswered points in the third quarter.

Just over halfway through the fourth quarter, LaVergne got a touchdown off a three yard run by Battle to cut the deficit to 35-28. That was how the game ended.

