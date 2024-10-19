Twelve Thirty Club to Host Picture Perfect New Year’s Eve Party

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted dining and music destination on Nashville’s Upper Broadway, is once again inviting guests to the liveliest, most extravagant New Year’s Eve Party in town on December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The unapologetically, dapper-as-hell soirée will feature unlimited food and drinks, unique live entertainment, and, of course, plenty of bubbly to ring in the new year. Guests can immerse themselves in a fabulous, over-the-top New Year’s Eve experience like no other with an unforgettable lineup of live music and surprise performances. All ticket levels can enjoy access to unlimited wine, beer, spirits, and hand-crafted cocktails, including The Twelve Thirty Club’s famous espresso martini, lime daiquiri, Aperol spritz, old-fashioned, Manhattan and more. Guests can also indulge in extravagant food stations full of The Twelve Thirty Club favorites, including a sushi and raw bar featuring the 12/30 Roll, Pressed Yellowtail & Avocado Sushi, Raw Oysters, and Shrimp Cocktail; Passed Canapés like Short Rib Potstickers, Spicy Tuna & Crispy Rice, and Fried Chicken & Caviar; a Salad and Bread Bar that includes the restaurant’s decadent Loaded Baked Potato Bread, Sweet Cream Cornbread, and Caesar Salad; and a selection of Mains, including roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Maple Glazed Short Ribs, and Lamb Chops. The evening will also feature a mouthwatering dessert display with Salted Caramel Budino, Chocolate Nutella Tort, Tennessee Lemon Pie, and more.

“The Twelve Thirty Club has become known as the New Year’s Eve destination in Nashville, and this year will be no exception,” says MK Taylor, Director of Food, Beverage and Hospitality at The Twelve Thirty Club. “Our team pulls out all the stops for this party, from luxurious food stations to spectacular cocktails to incredible entertainment. This is a party you won’t want to miss! We can’t wait to ring in another year at The Twelve Thirty Club.”

General admission tickets begin at $375 per person and include unlimited access to The Twelve Thirty Club’s gourmet food stations, as well as unlimited craft cocktails, wine, beer, spirits and bubbly. A limited number of special over-the-top VIP opportunities are available for guests looking for a truly unforgettable experience. VIP experiences start at $1,250 and include additional amenities such as reserved tables or private rooms, bottle service, and tableside whiskey cart service.

Tickets can be purchased at https://sevn.ly/xIjfxkaZ. VIP packages can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email