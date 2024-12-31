Twelve Thirty Club Announces New Winter Menu

The Twelve Thirty Club, restaurateur Sam Fox’s multilevel, multifaceted Upper Broadway dining destination backed by Justin Timberlake, is leaning into the flavors of the season with its new Winter Menu. All three dining destinations at The Twelve Thirty Club – the lively Honky Tonk, the swanky Supper Club, and the vibey Rooftop – are adding refined interpretations of comfort food classics to their menus, plus other new seasonal soon-to-be favorites and hand-crafted cocktails.

New winter offerings include:

Supper Club

Classic Onion Dip with house-made kettle chips and a luxurious Osetra caviar optional add-on

Burrata with winter squash, date preserves, pine nut gremolata and country bread

Sea Scallops accompanied by roasted squash, crispy Brussels sprout leaves, apple-bacon preserves and pine nut gremolata

Sea Scallops accompanied by roasted squash, crispy Brussels sprout leaves, apple-bacon preserves and pine nut gremolata Roasted Half Chicken served with whipped potatoes, cipollini onions, wild mushrooms and smoky bacon jus

Tuscan Kale Salad with pomegranate, apple and spicy sunflower seeds with lemon-feta dressing

Miso-Glazed Broccolini with toasted almonds and a togarashi spice blend

Honky Tonk

Short Rib Pot Pie with roasted bone marrow, classic stewed vegetables, red wine gravy and a salted butter crust

Grilled Salmon with butternut squash and farro risotto, maple emulsion and crispy Brussels sprout leaves

Crispy Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich with salt-and-vinegar chips and tartar sauce

Italian Chopped Salad with Tavern ham, torn ciabatta bread, spicy salami, provolone cheese, marinated artichokes and olives with lemon-oregano dressing

Italian Chopped Salad with Tavern ham, torn ciabatta bread, spicy salami, provolone cheese, marinated artichokes and olives with lemon-oregano dressing Harvest Grain Bowl with herbed falafel, caramelized cauliflower, crispy brussels sprouts, red pepper cashews and avocado

Caramel Apple Crisp with pecan streusel, vanilla gelato and caramel sauce

Rooftop

Double Truffle Fries served with truffle aioli

All-Day Egg Sandwich with double-smoked bacon and Prairie Breeze white cheddar

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice with Fresno chilis, cilantro and tamari

In addition to the new food items, The Twelve Thirty Club is adding a variety of new cocktails to the menu. In the Supper Club, the classic Clover Club cocktail is making a comeback, alongside a refreshing Autumn Sour and Clarified Jungle Bird. The pièce de résistance is the Espresso Martini Tower, which is a showstopping display of 12 coupes of The Twelve Thirty Club’s famous Espresso Martini, perfect for a party or gathering of friends. On the Rooftop, guests can enjoy a Classic Aperol Spritz or the Terrace Mule, while the Honky Tonk will now offer a Clarified Pain Killer.

The new Winter menu is available now at The Twelve Thirty Club. Reservations can be made by visiting thetwelvethirtyclub.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email