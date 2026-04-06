TVA CEO Don Moul Announces Plans To Retire

The head of the nation’s largest public utility is preparing to step down, marking another leadership change for the Tennessee Valley Authority, News Channel 9 reports.

President and CEO Don Moul has announced plans to retire after taking on the role in April 2025. His appointment came shortly after Donald Trump removed a TVA board member in March of that year without publicly stating a reason.

Around the same time, Trump also called for limits on executive compensation at TVA. In a March memorandum to the board, he directed that salaries for the utility’s highest-paid employees be capped at $500,000.

Despite that directive, Moul’s compensation package was later disclosed at $1.2 million annually, along with eligibility for performance-based bonuses.

Before becoming CEO, Moul served as TVA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer starting in June 2021. He is the fourth chief executive in the organization’s history.

TVA Board Chair Mitch Graves credited Moul with guiding the utility through a period of strong operational and financial performance, noting his role in maintaining reliable and affordable energy across the Tennessee Valley region.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email