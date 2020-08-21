LaVergne visited Rockvale on Thursday Night for one of the first high school football games this year. It was a great game from start to finish.

Rockvale got on the scoreboard first with a 14 yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Logan Nowacki.

LaVergne countered back with a 6 yard touchdown run by Ray Banner. The first quarter would end with the score 7-7.

To start the second quarter, the Rockvale Rockets would add another touchdown, this time a 4 yard pass from Nowacki to Swain.

The next two touchdowns were a familiar face as Ray Banner would rush for another 2 touchdowns (57 yards and 5 yards). The Wolverines would miss the second PAT though to make it a 20-14 lead.

Nowacki would connect with Steele again for a 31 yard touchdown pass to retake the lead 21-20. The Rockets would carry the lead into halftime.

LaVergne came out in the second half and scored on a bizarre series of events. The Wolverines were stopped in field goal range, but the kick was blocked. The place-holder, recovered the block and scampered 16 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. LaVergne would go for 2 and convert to go back on top 28-21.

Rockvale would tie it up with a drive that was finished off with a 3 yard run by Starnes. The 3rd quarter would come to an end with the score tied 28-28.

The Rockvale Rockets would score early in the 4th with a 18 yard run by Starnes. His second on the night. That would be the last Rocket touchdown.

LaVergne answered quickly with a 35 yard TD pass. They would pick off Nowacki on the following drive (his 2nd interception of the night). It wouldn’t take long for Ray Banner to take it to the house from 41 yards out to give the Wolverines the lead.

Banner would add another late touchdown to give LaVergne a 14 point lead. Banner would end the game with 27 carries 261 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The biggest difference in the game was turnovers. Rockvale threw 2 interceptions, while LaVergne managed to not turn the ball over. The cost of those interceptions? 14 points for the opposing team. In a game where each offense seemed to score every time they touched the ball, turnovers gives the other team an extra possession you can’t afford to give up.

LaVergne will look to ride the stellar rushing attack of Ray Banner as they take on Rossview on August 30th.