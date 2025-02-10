TSU Sports Roundup for February 10, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
202

Here are the latest Tennessee State sports roundups as of February 10, 2025

SoftballFebruary 7, 2025 – Late Runs Catapult Softball In Season Opening Win Over North Texas – Read Story

SoftballFebruary 7, 2025 – Baker-Rowell Notches Two Doubles in Softball’s loss to Troy – Read Story

Women’s BasketballFebruary 6, 2025 – Women’s Basketball Rallies to knock off Western Illinois 70-66 – Read Story

Men’s BasketballFebruary 6, 2025 – Nkrumah Drops 14 in 87-69 Victory over Western Illinois – Read Story

FootballFebruary 5, 2025 – Football Adds Six in February Signing Period – Read Story

FootballFebruary 5, 2025 – Football Announced Full 2025 Slate – Read Story

Women’s BasketballFebruary 8, 2025 – Women’s Basketball Falls to Lindenwood 81-70 – Read Story

Men’s BasketballFebruary 8, 2025 – Williams scores 20 in Men’s Basketball’s 84-76 Victory Over Lindenwood – Read Story

SoftballFebruary 8, 2025 – Softball Shut Out 8-0 by Central Michigan – Read Story

SoftballFebruary 9, 2025 – Spencer Homers Twice in Softball’s Win Over Samford; Fall to Troy – Read Story

Men’s TennisFebruary 9, 2025 – Men’s Tennis Falls to Arkansas 4-0 – Read Story

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR