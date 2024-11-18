TSU Prevails in Tight Conference Battle Against Gardner-Webb

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
223
Tennessee State Tigers secure a crucial 23-20 victory over Gardner-Webb Bulldogs in a thrilling Big South Conference matchup at Spangler Stadium.

NOVEMBER 16, 2024 – Tennessee State emerged victorious in a hard-fought conference matchup against Gardner-Webb, securing a 23-20 win at Spangler Stadium. The Tigers established an early lead with two first-quarter touchdown passes from quarterback Draylen Ellis.

The defensive battle intensified in the second quarter as Gardner-Webb responded with a touchdown run by Carson Gresock, narrowing the gap. The Bulldogs’ defense showed resilience, keeping Tennessee State scoreless through the middle quarters.

Quarterback Performance:

Player Team Passing Yards TDs INTs
Ellis, Draylen TSU 220 2 0
Ridell, Tyler GWU 207 0 0

The fourth quarter saw renewed offensive energy from both teams. Tennessee State’s Jaden McGill punched in a crucial touchdown run, followed by a field goal from James Lowery that proved to be the difference-maker.

Running Back Stats:

Player Team Rushing Yards TDs Avg/Carry
McGill, Jaden TSU 100 1 4.8
Saydee, Edward GWU 68 1 3.9

Gardner-Webb’s late touchdown run by Edward Saydee wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit, as Tennessee State’s defense held firm in the final minutes to secure their eighth win of the season.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here