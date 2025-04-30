TSU Mourns the Loss of Basketball Legend Dr. Dick Barnett

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University is deeply saddened to share the passing of Dr. Richard “Dick” Barnett, a legendary figure in collegiate and professional basketball and one of our most distinguished alumni. Dr. Barnett passed away peacefully on April 26, 2025, at the age of 88.

Born on October 2, 1936, in Gary, Indiana, Barnett’s basketball journey began at then-Tennessee A&I State College (now TSU), where he led the Tigers to three consecutive NAIA national championships from 1957 to 1959. Under Hall of Fame coach John McLendon, Barnett’s talent earned him three All-America selections and two NAIA Tournament MVP honors, cementing his place among the greats. At the Gentry Center, Barnett’s jersey holds a special place in history as the only jersey ever retired by the university.

Following his collegiate career, Barnett was selected fourth overall in the 1959 NBA Draft by the Syracuse Nationals. He went on to enjoy a 14-year professional career, with notable stints playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks. Famous for his signature “Fall Back Baby” jump shot, Barnett played a key role in helping the Knicks capture NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. His No. 12 jersey was retired by the Knicks in 1990 in recognition of his outstanding contributions.

Off the court, Dr. Barnett was just as impactful. He earned a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate in education from Fordham University. Passionate about education and mentorship, he taught sports management at St. John’s University and founded Fall Back Baby Productions, using his platform to inspire future generations through writing, speaking, and advocacy.

In 2024, Barnett’s extraordinary career and lifelong dedication to the game were celebrated with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tennessee State University extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Barnett’s family, friends, and the countless lives he touched. His legacy will forever be a part of TSU’s proud history.

Source: TSU Tigers

