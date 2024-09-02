TSU Football Starts 1-0 With Win Over MVSU

NASHVILLE — Five different players reached the end zone as Tennessee State easily defeated Mississippi Valley State 41-21 on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in the John A. Merritt Classic.

The triumph improved Tennessee State’s record to 1-0 on the season while the Delta Devils fell to 0-1.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 356 yards through the air, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

Jaden McGill led all Tigers rushers with 41 yards in the contest, picking up 5.9 yards per carry. Jordan Gant also added 37 yards on the ground, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, as well as one receiving touchdown.

Source: TSU

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email