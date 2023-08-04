TSU Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State University football program has released single-game tickets for the highly anticipated 2023 season, which will feature five home games at Nissan Stadium.

TSU will kick off its Nissan Stadium campaign by hosting the 25th Annual John A. Merritt Classic against Gardner-Webb on September 16 at 5 p.m. in the newly branded Big South-OVC Football Association.



After an extended period on the road, the Tigers will return to Nissan Stadium to face fellow HBCU opponent Norfolk State on Homecoming Weekend (October 14, 5 p.m.). This game marks the first of three consecutive home clashes for the Tigers.

The final three home games will include matchups against two new opponents and a familiar local rival. All three games are scheduled for 2 p.m.



TSU’s last non-conference game of the year is scheduled for October 21, when they will face off against Lincoln (Calif.). The following weekend, on October 28, TSU will host Lindenwood, a second-year OVC member, in Nashville.



The grand finale of the home slate is set for November 18, with Tennessee Tech visiting Nissan Stadium for an action-packed senior day.



All home games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and heard on TSU’s new flagship station for TSU football Nashville Sports Radio WNSR— 560 AM, 95.9 FM (Nashville), 107.9 FM (Smyrna), WNSR.com, TSUTigers.com, and the TSUTigers Mobile App.



Ticket prices for the 2023 TSU Football single-game tickets are as follows:

Sept. 16 vs. Gardner-Webb ($30)

Oct. 14 vs. Norfolk State ($35)

Oct. 21 vs. Lincoln ($20)

Oct. 28 vs. Lindenwood ($20)

Nov. 18 vs. Tennessee Tech ($20)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TSUTigers.com/Tickets or contact the TSU ticket office directly by visiting the ticket office in person or calling 615-963-7968. All digital tickets will be available through the TSUTigers Mobile App via Ticketmaster.

