TSU Football Names Hall of Famer Richard Dent Special Advisor to Reggie Barlow

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University football has announced the addition of NFL Hall of Famer and TSU legend Richard Dent as Special Advisor to Head Coach Reggie Barlow.

Barlow, who has made reconnecting former greats with the program a priority, noted that few names represent the legacy of Tennessee State football more than Dent. The hire aligns with his goal of ensuring current players understand the standard set by those who came before them.

Dent, a member of the TSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 1993, returns to his alma mater after one of the most distinguished careers by a defensive lineman in NFL history. In his advisory role, he will support program development, player mentorship, alumni engagement and strategic initiatives.

A native of Atlanta, Dent starred at Tennessee State from 1979–82 after being recruited by legendary head coach John Merritt. A two-time All-American, he finished his collegiate career with 158 tackles, 39.5 sacks and six fumble recoveries. He was selected in the eighth round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Dent enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, primarily with the Bears, where he became the franchise’s all-time sacks leader with 137.5 career sacks. He earned four Pro Bowl selections, five All-NFC honors and multiple All-Pro distinctions.

His most notable season came in 1985, when he led the NFL with 17 sacks and earned Super Bowl XX MVP honors after recording 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked pass in Chicago’s 46–10 victory over New England. Dent is one of only five defensive players in Super Bowl history to be named MVP.

Following additional stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, Dent retired after the 1997 season. He has since remained active through the Make a Dent Foundation, focusing on empowering youth through education, mentorship and community engagement.

Dent was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Source: TSU

