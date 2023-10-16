TSU Football Defeats Norfolk State 24-17

October 14, 2023 – Tennessee State put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in an 18-yard rushing touchdown from Draylen Ellis with 5:13 left in the ballgame to give the Tigers a 24-17 win over Norfolk State on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The win improved Tennessee State’s record to 4-2 on the season while the Spartans fell to 2-4.

Jordan Gant totaled 84 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack in the game, picking up 4 yards per carry along the way. Jalen Rouse also tacked on 68 yards on the ground, picking up 4 yards per carry. Ellis chipped in with 57 yards and one touchdown as well, picking up 7.1 yards per carry.

Gerand Turner pulled in one catch for 34 yards and one score.

Bryce Phillips led the Tennessee State defensive effort, totaling five tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception. Terrell Allen added seven tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks and Lathun Snipes had 1.0 TFL and one sack in the win.

