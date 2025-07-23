TSU Football Adds Championship-Caliber Coaches to 2025 Staff

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University head football coach Reggie Barlow has assembled a powerhouse staff for the 2025 season, adding a mix of Super Bowl champions, NFL veterans and seasoned collegiate leaders to the Tigers’ sideline.

Leading the charge on defense is is one of the most recognizable names in football, Gregg Williams , now serving as defensive coordinator. Williams, a Super Bowl-winning coach with more than 30 years of NFL experience —as head coach of the Buffalo Bills and interim head coach of the Cleveland Browns — brings a championship pedigree to TSU. He has led defenses for the New Orleans Saints, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Jets, and is known for his aggressive schemes and deep football IQ.

Joining Williams on the defensive side is Cedric Thornton , who has been named associate head coach and defensive line coach. Thornton is no stranger to the HBCU football spending time at Alabama A&M and Grambling, Alcorn State and Alabama State.

Returning to his alma mater is Shannon Harris , who will serve as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Harris, a former TSU quarterback, was named 2025 UFL Coach of the Year after leading the D.C. Defenders to the league championship. He brings more than two decades of coaching experience across the collegiate and professional ranks and is respected for his dynamic play-calling and quarterback development.

Toriano Morgan , another TSU alumnus and former team captain, returns to Nashville as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Known as “Mr. 180” for his ability to turn around programs, Morgan guided Edward Waters through a successful NCAA Division II transition and delivered its first winning season in more than 20 years. A veteran of the HBCU and high school circuits, he has mentored 13 NFL players and was named to the NFL Coaching Academy and FootballScoop’s Rising Star Coaches Watch List.

A familiar face returns to the trenches as Russ Ehrenfeld rejoins TSU as offensive line coach. Ehrenfeld brings decades of experience, having previously coached at TSU and in the XFL with the D.C. Defenders. He is credited with sending 13 TSU offensive linemen to the NFL, including four from the 1999 OVC championship team. His return brings continuity and proven expertise to the Tigers’ front line.

Dexter Jackson , the Super Bowl XXXVII MVP, joins the Tigers as safeties coach. The Florida State great spent a decade in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Cardinals and Bengals, recording 17 career interceptions. Since retiring, Jackson has focused on athlete mentorship and development, including coaching stints at Alabama State.

Jerod Kruse has been named special teams coordinator and secondary coach. Kruse joins TSU after a season with the Cleveland Browns and a three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he contributed to its Super Bowl-winning staff. At the collegiate level, Kruse guided a nationally ranked pass defense at FIU and was named 2014 GLVC Coach of the Year at William Jewell.

Deion Harris , who most recently served as linebackers coach for the D.C. Defenders, has been named linebackers coach at TSU. Harris began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia State and rose through the ranks of the UFL, where he helped develop one of the league’s top linebacker units.

Joining the offensive staff as Tight Ends coach is Eddie Woods , a legendary high school coach in Middle Tennessee and TSU football alum. Woods compiled a 77-30 record in nine seasons at Cane Ridge High School and is credited with developing dozens of Division I athletes. He brings a no-nonsense approach and a strong commitment to player accountability.

Rounding out the staff is Nick Andrews , who will serve as wide receivers coach. A former standout at Alabama State and a two-time All-SWAC receiver, Andrews most recently served as defensive coordinator at powerhouse Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) High School. His deep understanding of both sides of the ball makes him a valuable asset to TSU’s passing attack.

Justin Hannah will serve as a defensive analyst. Hannah played professionally in the Arena Football League before coaching at his alma mater, Tuskegee University, and most recently served as head coach at Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama.

Barlow has also assembled a strong support staff that will play an integral role in the team’s success. Returning for his fifth season at TSU is Scott Holsopple , assistant athletic director of sports performance, who has transformed the program with a focus on accountability both on the field and in the weight room. TSU alum Kevin Mashak returns for his second season as recruiting coordinator, bringing past experience from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indiana University and Texas A&M.

TSU also welcomes several new staff members. Daryle Wong joins as director of football operations, having previously served in similar roles at Penn State under Bill O’Brien, at South Florida under Jim Leavitt and at The Citadel. Johnny Johnson has been named assistant to the head coach, while Mike Brown , formerly director of sports medicine at Tennessee Tech, will serve as TSU’s new head football athletic trainer.

Source: TSU Tigers

