TSU Falls to North Dakota State 52-3

North Dakota State University’s football team dominated their home opener, crushing Tennessee State 52-3 in the 35th annual Trees Bowl.

The No. 2-ranked Bison showcased their offensive prowess by scoring touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions. This decisive victory marked the first win for NDSU’s new head coach, Tim Polasek.

The game, held at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome, drew an enthusiastic crowd of 16,811 spectators. The Bison (1-1) exhibited a commanding performance both offensively and defensively.

They amassed an impressive 436 total yards compared to Tennessee State’s 200, and effectively shut down the Tigers’ offense, allowing them to convert only 4 of 14 third-down attempts.

