TSU 2024 Football Gameday Information: Nissan Stadium Update

June 17, 2024 – Tennessee State football fans gearing up for the fall season at Nissan Stadium should prepare for a lineup of changes as construction of the new Titans Stadium alters the 2024 gameday experience.

The Tigers will host all five home games at Nissan Stadium this year, including marquee matchups like the John Merritt Classic and Homecoming. However, with limited parking due to ongoing construction, officials advise fans to consider ride-share drop-offs as a convenient alternative.

Tailgating will be centralized in lot R, promising a vibrant pre-game atmosphere despite the adjustments. For smooth entry, stadium authorities recommend utilizing gate six, designated as the optimal entrance for home games.

Fans can expect to find themselves back on the home side of Nissan stadium this season. Fans who have had season tickets in the past can expect to be in the same seat location, just on the opposite side.

Source: TSU

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email