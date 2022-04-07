Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), has announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2022, after 13 years as the executive officer of the organization. Childress notified the Board of Control of his intent to retire in a special-called meeting held virtually on April 6, 2022. Childress became the fourth Executive Director in the association’s history in 2009 and was preceded by Ronnie Carter (1986-2009), Gill Gideon (1972-86) and the association’s first director, Mr. A.F. Bridges (1946-72).

Mr. Childress was hired as an Assistant Executive Director of TSSAA in the summer of 1995. He was the first African American individual to serve the association in an executive capacity and was promoted to the position of Executive Director in 2009 after 14 years with the organization.

During his tenure as Executive Director, Mr. Childress was not only a part of, but instrumental in numerous milestones that have shaped the association. Perhaps his most widely-recognized contribution will be for his work to meet the significant challenges faced by the association and its member schools through the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Childress and his staff tirelessly worked with health professionals and the Governor’s office to develop safety protocols for student-athletes and fans, which ultimately led to the resumption of athletic participation among TSSAA member schools in the fall of 2020.

One of Mr. Childress’ early challenges as Executive Director was to return the association to sound financial footing after a decade of exhaustive litigation. Five years into Mr. Childress’ tenure, the TSSAA began distributing shares of football and basketball championship revenue to the participating schools, a sign of the improved financial stability of the organization.

Under Mr. Childress’ leadership, the association became an early participant in the InSideOut Initiative, a partnership between TSSAA, the Tennessee Titans and the NFL Foundation. The program continues to help schools build a culture of positive sportsmanship and shift from a “win-at-all-cost” mentality to one where athletics solidifies its role in the character development of athletes.

Mr. Childress has overseen the development of significant technology projects affecting the association. Launched in 2017, TSSAAsports.com has become the public face of TSSAA championships and home to an overwhelming amount of historical information on the schools and athletes that have participated in TSSAA events. Two major refurbishments to the association’s main website, TSSAA.org, have taken place under Childress. The most recent updates in 2019 saw the addition of specially-tailored landing pages for individual interest groups and the publishing of in-depth news articles and feature stories about the people and schools of TSSAA.

Mr. Childress has been involved in many aspects with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), including having served on the NFHS Coaches’ Education Committee for eight years and as chairman of that committee for four years. He was a member of the NFHS Softball Rules Committee for four years, served on the NFHS Five-Year Strategic Planning Committee for four years, served one term on the National High School Hall of Fame Screening Committee and made countless presentations at NFHS meetings and conferences.

Mr. Childress was honored for his contributions to high school athletics as a recipient of the prestigious NFHS Citation Award in 2005. The NFHS Citation is one of the most highly regarded achievements in high school activities. He was inducted into the Belmont University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. The Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) was an early focus of Mr. Childress when he was first appointed to the position of Assistant Executive Director of TSSAA in the mid-1990s. The organization, operated under the umbrella of TSSAA for the benefit of middle schools in the state, now consists of more than 400 member schools and has added state championship series in 10 sports since Mr. Childress became Executive Director in 2009. Attention to the health and well-being of student-athletes became a greater focus during Mr. Childress’ time as director, resulting in the formation of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee along with the development of concussion protocols and changes to football practice regulations regarding heat acclimatization. With his promotion to the position of Executive Director in 2009, Mr. Childress became the third African-American in the nation to be named the executive director of a high school athletic association, following Louis Stout of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and Jerome Singleton of the South Carolina High School League. TSSAA experienced many milestones while under the directorship of Childress: The Board of Control and Legislative Council expanded from 9 to 12 members with the addition of independent school representatives.

Council separated public and private schools for postseason competition.

TSSAA sanctioned Girls’ Wrestling and became the first state in the US to hold a state championship for girls in Dual Wrestling.

Council established the “Coaching Link” rule to further discourage recruiting of students from one school to another. Mr. Childress, a native of Columbia, TN, graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1973 where he participated in basketball. He was selected for the all-state basketball team his junior and senior years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Belmont University in 1978, where he was a member of the basketball team for four years. He was selected to the all-conference team his sophomore, junior, and senior years and led the team in scoring his junior and senior years. Childress was voted captain of the team his senior year. He continued his education at Trevecca Nazarene University where he received his Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1985. He began his career in education as a teacher and coach at his alma mater, Columbia Central High School. He left the school after six years and took the position of assistant men’s basketball coach at Middle Tennessee State University in 1985 where he remained for one year. Childress returned to Columbia Central in 1986 where he held the position of Assistant Principal for four years before being named principal at Whitthorne Middle School where he would remain until he joined the TSSAA in 1995. Mr. Childress, 66, has been married to the former Pinkie Joyce for the past 43 years. They have two daughters, Nicole Hambrick (Mario) and Tiffany Emebunor (Kennedy), and two grandchildren, Nicholas Bernard (4) and Olivia Hermene Hambrick (3 months).