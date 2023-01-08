TSSAA and TBR Team Up to Promote Educational Opportunities After High School

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and TBR – The College System of Tennessee are teaming up for the 2022-23 school year to support TSSAA member schools and student-athletes while bringing awareness to the importance of education beyond high school.

Whether you’re right out of high school or an adult looking for a career change or a new start, a degree or certificate from one of TBR’s community or technical colleges can be that first step.

In 2014, Tennessee created the Tennessee Promise program for students graduating from Tennessee high schools. Through this innovative program, graduating seniors in our state can qualify for a last-dollar scholarship to cover all mandatory tuition and fees at any community or technical college for up to two years. And with the recent passage of Tennessee Reconnect, the same opportunity is available for adults who would like to return to school to earn their degree or certificate and improve their career prospects. Tuition-free means the freedom to pursue your dreams of a better future for yourself and your family.

“Partnering with the TSSAA/TMSAA allows our message of affordable, quality education and training opportunities close to home to reach Tennessee’s 110,000 student-athletes as well as their parents and other influencers across the state,” said Matthew Gann, TBR associate vice chancellor for marketing, digital strategy, and public relations. “These are the types of partnerships that can change lives, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The multi-layered partnership features TBR branding at all TSSAA/TMSAA Championships along with messaging through social media, e-blasts, e-newsletters, and event streaming throughout the year.

“The partnership with the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state’s community and technical colleges is in direct alignment with the value placed on higher education by the membership of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association,” said TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves.

For more information about TBR and furthering your education at one of their 175 campuses statewide, visit: https://www.tbr.edu/.

About TBR

The College System of Tennessee is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving over 120,000 students. The system is governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents.

About TSSAA

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is a voluntary, nonprofit, self-supported organization conceived by school people (teachers, principals, superintendents) and administered by individuals carefully chosen to lead the program. The Association belongs to the member schools, and it serves them well in a very worthy purpose.